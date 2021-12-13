Trinity Health relaxes visitor guidelines

Trinity Health is making it easier for patients and residents to receive visitors.

The healthcare provider says it’s part of efforts to ensure the overall well-being of patients.

The most significant change is visitors will now get to see patients in isolation rooms under strict safety conditions. Patients at Trinity Hospital and Trinity Hospital St. Joseph’s are also now allowed two visitors at a time.

All visitors will go through screening when they enter. They are expected to be fully masked and can visit until 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the healthcare provider says it reserves the right to deny any visitor access if they believe a visitor may be ill or fails to comply.

COVID-19 pushed many health facilities to tighten access to patients, but now, Vice President of Trinity Health Randy Schwan says the decision is based on a careful re-evaluation of the pandemic.

“Today we’re in a different era with this virus as you hear more and more variants coming out, certainly we’re concerned and we’re monitoring that closely. We also know that more than half of our community is vaccinated and that’s growing daily,” said Schwan.

Visitors can also now have access to the hospital’s cafeteria, bring in food from outside and may be allowed to stay overnight with patients.