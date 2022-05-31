Trinity Health in Minot put all facilities on a full lockdown Tuesday after a man posted a threat online.

The lockdown for both Trinity and St. Joseph’s facilities was put in place “for the safety of all its staff and patients,” according to hospital officials.

The threat posted on Facebook Tuesday morning by a man was directed at Trinity Hospital. Minot police then alerted the hospital, which chose to enter a lockdown.

The only visitors allowed into either facility were those who were already inside the buildings or those who were screened at the designated access doors.

The lockdown was lifted within the last hour, once police found there was no longer an active threat.

Officers say they spoke with the person in question and determined there was no immediate threat to Trinity or the public.

The investigation is ongoing.