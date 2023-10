BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Bismarck Police say around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night, a Capital Transit Authority bus was northbound on North 19th Street. The bus was making a left turn on East Capitol Avenue but failed to yield to the pickup.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries. Their driver-side door was smashed. One passenger was on the bus at the time, along with the driver, neither of whom were injured.

The bus driver was cited for failure to yield.