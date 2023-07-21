WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Fire in Williston Friday morning destroyed a pick-up truck and damaged two mobile homes.

Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of 33rd Street West in the Sand Creek Estates area around 11:37 a.m. to find a truck fully engulfed by fire, a mobile home on fire and a second mobile home with heat damage.

Responders were able to contain the blaze in the first home, keeping the fire to half of the structure.

Crews then removed the pick-up truck from near the home to fully extinguish it.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control and everything was completely extinguished by 2:10 p.m.

According to fire officials, the fire appears to have started when the pick-up struck a residential gas meter, igniting a blaze. The ruptured natural gas line remained on fire until crews

from Montana-Dakota Utilities were able to safely locate the underground shut-off for the line.

The occupants of the homes were able to safely evacuate the buildings. One firefighter was taken to CHI St. Alexius in Williston, treated for heat exhaustion and later released.

While the initial cause of the fire is known, the incident remains under investigation.