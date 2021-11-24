Trucking companies push back on vaccine requirement for cross-border movement

Trucking companies are worried about the vaccine requirement for truck drivers.

Starting Jan. 22, truckers and other travelers crossing from and to the country’s borders will have to show proof of vaccination before entry is granted.

The federal government argued this is another step in keeping America’s labor force safe.

Vaccine requirements have increased vaccinations by more than 20 percent and up to 90 percent among organizations, according to the White House.

At Kyllo Trucking, drivers go across the border every day. The owner of the company, Jenna Kyllo said the mandate could cut their operations in half.

“Obviously if they’re not willing to get the vaccine, that’s going to change our operations quite a bit,” Kyllo said.

The trucking and logistics industry is already short of at least 80,000 drivers, according to the American Truckers Association, which said this shortage is an all-time high.

Safety Manager at True North Compliance Service, Kelly Krapu warns this could worsen the supply chain crisis.

“That is going to cause some issues with import and export going to Canada,” said Krapu.

Kyllo says the federal government needs to reverse the decision, especially for truckers.

“I think the best thing would be to have drivers placed back on the essential list and do not have to get the vaccine,” Kyllo said.

In November, the Biden administration pushed back the requirement when it first reopened the borders. The rule that goes into effect next January will affect not only truckers but also non-essential travelers, government and emergency workers.

Land and ferry borders were closed for more than a year because of the pandemic. Until two months ago, only essential trips were permitted into the U.S.