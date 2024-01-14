MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot’s Trygve Hammer is vying to win Representative Kelly Armstrong’s house seat — and has begun his campaign on a high horse.

Hammer shares that back in 2022 when he ran, he was the Democrat who earned the most votes in North Dakota. Now, he states, that he has outraised his previous campaign after less than a week launching his bid for US Congress.



KX News spoke with Hammer’s campaign representative, who shares that last race, he raised $9,444. Now, in 2024, that has more than doubled — resulting in an estimated total of $20,000 including mail pledges.

When KX last spoke with Trygve Hammer, he stated that he does not want to be a part of a government that only works for the privileged.