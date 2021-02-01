TSA issues mask mandate for all airports

The City of Minot recently ended its mask mandate, following the governor’s footstep — but a new federal rule will reverse that.

Starting Feb. 2, the TSA will require people to wear a mask at airport screening checkpoints and throughout commercial and public transportation systems.

The rule is a part of President Joe Biden’s executive order on promoting COVID-19 safety in domestic and international travel. The director of Minot International Airport says it won’t be much different from the previous city mandate.

“Airline customers that were flying Delta, United and Allegiant were all required to masks. So really masks at the airport has been something we have been dealing with for a long time,” said Rick Feltner.

The mask order will remain in place until May 11.