Twice Blessed campaign to price match donations for local nonprofits through the end of the year

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Twice blessed campaign sign

It’s the season of giving, and one organization is back with its annual fundraiser to help dozens of area nonprofits.

St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation has kicked off its fifth annual Twice Blessed campaign.

It runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31 and, as always, St. Joseph’s will match donations made to 81 local organizations.

The foundation president says she feels honored to be able to help others.

“I just feel very lucky to be in the position that I am and we’re blessed as an organization and a foundation board to have the resources to be able to submit back to the organizations who are the boots on the ground in doing all the hard work,” said Shelly Weppler.

St. Joseph’s is prepared to donate $455,000 as their combined total match.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories