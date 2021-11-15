Twice Blessed campaign to price match donations for local nonprofits through the end of the year

It’s the season of giving, and one organization is back with its annual fundraiser to help dozens of area nonprofits.

St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation has kicked off its fifth annual Twice Blessed campaign.

It runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31 and, as always, St. Joseph’s will match donations made to 81 local organizations.

The foundation president says she feels honored to be able to help others.

“I just feel very lucky to be in the position that I am and we’re blessed as an organization and a foundation board to have the resources to be able to submit back to the organizations who are the boots on the ground in doing all the hard work,” said Shelly Weppler.

St. Joseph’s is prepared to donate $455,000 as their combined total match.