BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is full of hidden gems and small businesses — and one of them, Twisted Minds Oddities, Curiosities, and More, is located right here in Bismarck on Broadway Avenue. Owner Mike Mueller says that a love for the strange and bizarre lead to the business developing.

“I’ve always been an avid collector of weird and odd things,” he recalls. “My wife and I went to a couple of oddities stores out of state, and I fell in love with them. We decided Bismarck-Mandan, North Dakota needed a similar item, so we decided to open one.”

Mueller says the idea for the store started by visiting other stores of the same nature and then there was the deciding factor.

“The decision,” he states, “the deciding factor was the alien, and the big clown we have out there. They kind of helped us to decide to start to go.”

The shop features things from memorabilia,vintage items, clothes and even jars of creatures — as well as a room featuring items that glow under black light.

“You’ll find wet specimens, clown items, taxidermy items, antique items, and vintage clothing,” he notes. “We’re going to be getting in vintage records as well, but we haven’t gotten there yet, there’s just going to be one of a kind, unique items. “

The store, he states, is open to everyone — especially those with a morbid curiosity.

“We just welcome everyone in,” Mueller states. “We’re excited to be in the this city, and we’re excited to be in the state. I’ve grown up here all my life, and it was time for something different. It was time for some change.”

The store made it’s debut on New Year’s Eve and plans to be open on the weekends.

Mueller says that he is excited to open a business so unique in Bismarck.

Twisted Minds would also like the public to know that they are offering consignment space, as well as accepting donations of anything odd, strange, or creepy.