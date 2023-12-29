BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— On the last Good Day Dakota of 2023, viewers learned of two musical acts that are scheduled to perform at the 2024 North Dakota State Fair.

They are Turnpike Troubadours and Lainey Wilson. Turnpike Troubadours, based out of Oklahoma, will perform on Sunday, July 21st. 2023. CMA Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year winner Lainey Wilson will perform on Saturday, July 27th.



North Dakota State Fair Marketing Director Charlene Ratliff made the announcements. She said over the coming weeks, she will be back to announce the rest of this year’s performers. Be sure to tune into Good Day Dakota and check out the 2024 North Dakota State Fair website for all the details.