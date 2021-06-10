Two arrested after police find over 30 weapons, drugs, pills in Mandan house search

Two Mandan men were arrested after the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force found over 30 weapons, drugs and pills when executing a search warrant on a home Wednesday.

Mandan police Deputy Chief Lori Flaten says the MANTF executed a search warrant at 805 13th Ave NW when officers saw what appeared to be a pipe bomb and explosive materials. This discovery caused officers to contact the Mandan Police Department, Morton County Sheriff’s Office, ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Minot Bomb Squad, ATF, FBI, ND National Guard, Mandan Fire Department and Metro Area Ambulance Service all to assist.

After the residence was deemed safe, MANTF officers continued their search and found approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 300 Fentanyl/Oxycodone pills, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana/THC wax, other pills, unknown powders, drug paraphernalia and over 30 weapons.

Shane Smith and Nicholas Lelm, both 40, of Mandan, were arrested for alleged possession with intent to deliver and possession of illegal weapons. Formal charges for these offenses and charges pertaining to the explosives materials are pending.