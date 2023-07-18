BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — At least two people were treated at the hospital early Tuesday morning after fire damaged two mobile homes in Bismarck.

Firefighters responding to a call in Skyway Park Village along University Drive came across one mobile home engulfed in large flames and thick smoke.

One Bismarck firefighter commander on the scene said the flames then spread to a neighboring home.

Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.

Three residents escaped the fire. Two were apparently sent to the hospital, possibly suffering from smoke inhalation, according to reports at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.