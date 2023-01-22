VELVA, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a crash that occurred on Sunday, January 22, between two vehicles that resulted in the deaths of both drivers involved in the accident.

According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 4:25 p.m., a Mazda driven by a 32-year-old man from Minot was traveling southeast-bound on Highway 52 (approximately one mile north of Velva) when it crossed into the opposite lane. At the same time, a second vehicle, a Buick (driven by a 41-year-old Velva man) was traveling northwest-bound and struck the Mazda head-on.

Both drivers sustained fatal injuries and were taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot via ambulance. The names of these individuals will be released at a later date.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available from the NDHP.