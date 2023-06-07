MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Two people were treated for minor injuries and one person was arrested following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Mandan Tuesday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an SUV with a driver and three passengers was traveling north on Highway 6 around 7:00 p.m., following a Kenworth truck.

The truck signaled and started to turn left onto County Road 137. The other vehicle, apparently following too close behind the truck, according to authorities, braked and swerved left, hitting the truck.

Two juvenile passengers in the SUV were transported to the hospital in Bismarck for minor injuries. The truck driver was uninjured.

The driver of the SUV was arrested for Driving under Suspension and Driving Under the Influence with minor present. He was taken to the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation.