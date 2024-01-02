FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A driver and passenger have been injured after colliding with a Kenworth semi truck’s flatbed trailer on Interstate 29.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the Kenworth was stopped on the right shoulder of Mile 61 Southbound (just north of the 52nd Avenue Exit) after experiencing a mechanical failure. At the same time, a Nissan Sentra carrying two individuals was traveling southbound in the right lane of the interstate when it drove onto the shoulder of the road — causing the front right corner of the car to strike the rear left corner of the trailer.

The driver of the Sentra — a 23-year-old woman from Moorhead, MN — suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. The car’s passenger (a 22-year-old man from New Castle, IN) suffered serious, non-life-threatening wounds, and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Fargo Fire Department. Both individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The driver of the truck was not in the vehicle during the collision.

The crash currently remains under investigation.