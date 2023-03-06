JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — A woman and her juvenile passenger were injured in a crash on Interstate 94, 15 miles west of Jamestown, on the evening of March 5.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 west of Jamestown when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to enter the north ditch, where it overturned and came to rest on its roof facing North.

Both the driver (a 23-year-old woman from Jamestown) and a juvenile passenger sustained non life-threatening injuries, and were transported to a local

The crash is currently under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.