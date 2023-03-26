WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Two individuals have been injured in a crash that took place Sunday morning on ND Highway 1804.

According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) at 5:30 a.m. on March 26, a Volvo semi tractor and trailed loaded with frac sand was traveling eastbound on Highway 1804 when it pulled into an approach on the North side attempting to turn around before backing across the highway to another approach on the south side. As the semi was being turned around onto the highway, a second vehicle — a GMC Sierra — struck the side of the semi-trailer.

The driver of the Sierra — a 43-year-old man from Logan, Indiana — was transported by ambulance to Tioga Medical Center, and later to Trinity Health in Minot due to serious injuries sustained in the crash. His passenger — a 23-year-old man from Athens, Georgia — also suffered minor injuries and is being treated at Tioga Medical Center. The driver of the Semi (a 35-year-old woman from Carrollton, Georgia) was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the NDHP.