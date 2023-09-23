BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Two men were killed last night after an exchange of gunfire occurred in the Elbow Room parking lot around 12:30 a.m. in Bismarck.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, two officers were near the area and heard the gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, they found the two men (Victor King, 21, Mandan and Jesus Vera-Leon, 35, Bismarck) had suffered gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

The Investigations Division of Bismarck Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation and are currently looking through video of the incident and have interviewed numerous witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing and police are requesting information from the public who witnessed this and have not talked with police.

If you have any additional information for police, please contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701)223-1212 and ask for the investigation section or, anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, visiting https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828 or texting BISPD and your tip to 847411.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.