WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A crash involving four vehicles Monday morning led to the deaths of two pedestrians, as well as leaving one passenger with severe injuries.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:48 a.m. on March 13, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on Highway 13 when the driver lost control and became stuck in a snow drift along the shoulder. A second vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, came upon the Malibu, and parked his vehicle perpendicular across the roadway to attach a tow strap to it with the assistance of the Malibu’s driver.

While this was occurring, a Ford F150 was also traveling west and approached the two vehicles. The driver of the Ford, seeing the Silverado in the roadway, swerved right, striking both vehicles and pedestrians. The Ford then continued west on Highway 13 and side-swiped another vehicle — a GMC Sierra.

The drivers of the Silverado and Malibu (a 51-year-old Mantador man and a 45-year-old Wahpeton man, respectively), were pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the Malibu also suffered serious injuries in the crash, and was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. The driver of the Ford (a 50-year-old man from Wahpeton) was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, treated for his injuries, and released.

Highway 13 was closed between I-29 and Mooreton for approximately four hours following the incident. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.