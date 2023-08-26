BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A single-motorcycle crash on the southwest edge of Larimore has resulted in the deaths of two Drayton residents.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, a Harley-davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on 16th Avenue Northeast (Grand Forks County Road 4) while riding in a convoy of motorcycles on a club ride. The driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, causing the vehicle to enter the north ditch, and vault off the driveway before once again coming to rest in the north ditch.

Both the driver and rider of the motorcycle — a 59-year-old male and 44-year-old female from Drayton — were ejected from the vehicle, and sustained fatal injuries.

The accident currently remains under investigation.