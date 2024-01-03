BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office has issued two opinions today on whether two Mandan government entities violated the state’s open records law.

In the first instance, in June 2022, Morton County resident Karen Jordan requested from the Morton County Board of Equalization its annual meeting publication notices. The board never provided the information to Jordan.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley wrote the board violated the open records law by not responding to Jordan’s request, noting the board is obligated to provide a response to requests for records.

Wrigley pointed out even after the board said the request “got overlooked and it was not fulfilled,” the board still did not correct the error and provide the requested records. He ordered the Morton County Board of Equalization to provide the records requested by Jordan.

In the second instance, Karen Jordan twice in 2022 requested the personal water bill of Mandan Fire Chief Steve Nardello. She received no reply to her requests.

Wrigley said the chief’s private water bill is not a public record subject to the open records law. Therefore, Wrigley wrote, neither the City of Mandan or Mandan Fire Chief Steve Nardello violated North Dakota’s open records law.

Wrigley also noted Jordan had earlier requested a copy of the Morton County State’s Attorney’s personal water bill and was told it, too, was not a public record.