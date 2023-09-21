WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Two men were arrested in Williston September 14 on drug charges after a search of a hotel room in town turned up a large quantity of methamphetamine being store there.

The Northwest Narcotics Task Force, assisted by the Williston Police Department, executed a search warrant on the hotel room following a tip that drugs were believed inside.

During the search, authorities seized:

4,082 grams, or 9 pounds, of suspected methamphetamine

$2,100 in cash

2 firearms

Investigators said the drugs had a street value of $144,000.

Two men, William Robert Moen and Jason Alex Ruiz, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver more than 50 grams (a Class A Felony) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (a Class A Misdemeanor).

The felony charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 360 days in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.

Both men are out on bond.

The investigation is continuing, led by the Northwest Narcotics Task Force.