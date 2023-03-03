BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Devante Evans and Kevin Hartson were found guilty in the murder of 26-year-old Reonardo Alexis, who was killed in his Bismarck apartment on March 28, 2021.

The defense claims Hartson went to the apartment to pick up payment for marijuana.



“Reo and Hartson did not have a friendly relationship,” argued Burleigh County State Attorney Julie Lawyer. “He didn’t come over to hang out. He didn’t come over out of the blue. He came to sell drugs and get money.”

The prosecutor says that visitations were a normal occurrence — but typically, Hartson always came alone. However, on March 28, 2021, that was not the case.



“Reo needs more drugs, and Reo’s got money to give them,” said Lawyer, “and under the guise of collecting that debt, he and Devente Evans go over. Again, Evans has never been there before — so why bring him this time? What’s different about this time? Because this time, they were going to take more.”

A witness told the court a fight began between Hartson and Alexis just before Evans fired multiple times with an AR rifle at the victim. Four shell casings were found inside the apartment.



“He fired a rifle in an apartment building, Lawyer continued. “One of the bullet fragments was found outside. Not only did he endanger the people inside that apartment, he also endangered other individuals that reside in that apartment building.”

Police didn’t search Evans and Hartson’s shared apartment in Mandan until two days after the shooting.

“There was a soft rifle case inside Evans’s bedroom,” stated Lawyer. “In Evans’s closet, there were gun locks found. There were ammunition receipts.”

The defense argued that the state did not have enough evidence to convict Evans and Hartson.

“The state has not proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt with evidence,” said Evans’ Attorney Dean Gregory.

“If you don’t know the answer to a question,” said Hartson’s attorney Lloyd Suhr, “make something up and get as many points as you can. That is what the state has done.”

Despite this, the jury felt there was enough evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to convict both men. A pre-sentence investigation will take place before both men are sentenced at a later date.

Evans and Hartson are remanded without bail until sentencing.

Evans was also found guilty on other charges of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm, and wearing masks during a criminal offense.