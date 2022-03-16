A garage fire and natural gas leak caused two homes in northwest Minot to be evacuated Tuesday evening.

The Minot Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion in a garage at 1221 5th Avenue Northwest around 6:48 p.m.

When crews arrived, they quickly extinguished the blaze.

While on the scene, firefighters noticed the smell of natural gas. Using special detection equipment, they soon found high levels of natural gas in the home where the garage fire broke out and in a nearby storm sewer.

As firefighters pulled back to a safe distance from the house and made sure no one was still inside, fire crews and Montana-Dakota Utilities workers began monitoring natural gas levels outside nearby homes. One additional residence was evacuated as a precaution.

By early Wednesday afternoon, MDU crews had isolated the source of the gas leak and began repairs. The affected homes and other storm sewers were being ventilated as gas levels declined.

No one was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation by the Minot Fire Department, the State Fire Marshal’s office and Montana-Dakota Utilities.