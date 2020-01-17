Two more men charged in Minot Murder—Arrest Warrants Issued

Breaking News in the Sunday murder case in Minot.

Two more people have been charged in the case.

Donald Lee Cooper Jr. and Michael Lamart Dennis II. each have a warrant out for their arrest in the case.

Both men were charged in Ward County Court this morning, however, neither man at this time is in custody.

Cooper and Dennis both face Accomplice to Murder, Attempted Murder, Reckless Endangerment and Terrorizing charges.

The court filings for both men are sealed by Ward County.

Both men are listed as co-defendants to the case against Marcus Lee.

Lee pled guilty in Ward County court Friday morning to Accomplice of Murder charges.

KX News will have more information as it becomes available.