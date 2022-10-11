Pic of a horse tied up outside the Little Missouri Salon in Medora ND

(KXNET) — Two North Dakota communities are considered among the “coziest” towns in America, according to a new data survey.

Dating advice website MyDatingAdviser.com reviewed information in categories and metrics such as food, activities, weather, bookshops, bakeries and more to find which towns made for a cozy atmosphere.

When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.

Medora ranked #6 in the data survey. According to the rankings list, “Medora is surrounded by breathtaking, unspoiled nature, with Theodore Roosevelt National Park as its backyard. Known for its western culture, visitors will find this historic hub filled with endless activities and events for all ages.”

Coming in at #69 was Garrison. According to the survey information, “Garrison’s central feature is its large artificial lake. Fishing is a way of life and a local pastime, so you can expect almost every restaurant in town to offer fresh and delicious seafood. Fun fact: Every year, Garrison hosts a Dickens Village Festival that transports participants to late 19th-century England.”

South Dakota had three communities on the list: Keystone at #8, Deadwood at #11 and Spearfish at #100.

Coming in at #1 on the list was Stockholm, Wisconsin.

You can read the full list, along with the methodology used, here.