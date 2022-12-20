BERTHOLD, ND (KXNET) — A post on the Berthold Police Department Facebook page indicates two people are being accused by police of attempting to scam the annual toy, food and clothing drive by the department.

The post notes the importance of the annual effort by the department, and how donations go to families, special needs children and those in need food, clothing and toys during the holidays.

Berthold Police say a 33-year-old Minot woman and a 63-year-old Mohall man are being charged with trying to scam the annual drive by making up phony children for multiple families using various phone numbers in an effort to collect over $2,000 in toys and clothes.

Police say the people involved have reportedly scammed other toy donation efforts including a recent church toy drive.

According to police, any improperly collected toys are allegedly sold online by those involved in the scam.