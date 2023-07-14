WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Two people were seriously hurt Thursday when they were thrown from a golf cart as it attempted to make a turn at an apparent high rate of speed on a Williston street.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the cart carrying a driver and three passengers was traveling on 65th Street East around 8:00 p.m. when the driver tried to turn left onto 2nd Street East.

According to investigators, the driver was traveling too fast for the turn and the momentum threw two passengers out of the cart and onto the pavement.

A 41-year-old male sustained serious but non-threatening injuries and was taken to CHI St. Alexius hospital in Williston.

A 44-year-old male sustained serious life threatening injuries and was ultimately flown to Trinity Health in Minot due to his injuries.

The golf cart driver and a third passenger were not hurt in the crash.

All four people involved the crash were from Williston.

The driver was charged with Criminal Vehicular Injury – DUI and arrested at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.