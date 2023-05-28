FORTUNA, N.D. (KXNET) — Two individuals have suffered serious injuries after their motorcycle collided with a vehicle on the intersection of Highways 5 and 85 east of Fortuna.

According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, a Ford F150 was traveling south on Divide County Road 2 when it failed to yield to a motorcycle carrying a passenger, striking the vehicle along the path.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt in the crash, but the driver and passenger of the motorcycle (a 42-year-old Male and 43-year-old Female from Estevan in Canada’s Saskatchewan Province) were thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. Both have since been transferred to Trinity Health in Minot.

The crash is currently under investigation.