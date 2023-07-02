BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Two individuals are seriously injured after a head-on collision in Ramsey County early on Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:21 a.m., a Toyota Varris was traveling northbound on Highway 57, 6 miles south of Devils Lake, when it entered the southbound lane. The Toyota then struck another vehicle, a Jeep Liberty, head-on before coming to rest on the east shoulder of the highway. The Jeep then came to rest on the west shoulder. All individuals in both vehicles were then transported to CHI St. Alexius in Devils Lake (and later Altru Hospital in Grand Forks) for treatment.

The driver of the Yaris — a 35-year-old from Devils Lake — suffered serious injuries in the crash and is currently facing charges of Driving Under the Influence. A 33-year-old male passenger (also from Devils Lake) is believed to have sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Jeep — an 18-year-old from Devils Lake — was also seriously injured.

The crash currently remains under investigation.