A 26-year-old woman is in custody after police say she kidnapped another woman, drove away from a traffic stop, crashed her pickup and was later found hiding in a barrel.

A 28-year-old woman called from a locked gas station bathroom saying she had just escaped a kidnapping.

“When the officer got there, they talked to her and found out that apparently, she had been at a home, staying with a friend. The driver of this pick up was also staying there and probably about 12:30 in the evening she had told her ‘Come on you’re going with me,’ forced her to go out in the pickup and they took off from the house. They eventually ended up in another county, picking up a relative of the driver and then came back to Mandan and went to a house in Mandan where she was forced to go into the house and was not allowed to leave the house,” said Mandan Police Department Deputy Chief Lori Flaten.

Flaten says a short time later, the 28-year-old woman was again forced to leave and assist the suspect, 26-year-old Tyann Bravebull, in taking the relative that they picked up to another house in that same county.

“At various times she wanted to leave but the driver of the vehicle had a knife that she was threatening her with and told her that she could not leave,” Flaten says.

In the report, it states that Bravebull told the woman that if she tried to leave the woman “would be shown what would happen” while a knife was held to her.

“She was quite terrified, had no idea what was going to happen to her through the night, says Flaten.

Flaten says when they pulled in to get gas, the woman bolted from the vehicle and ran inside to call for help.

Mandan police say that on the initial call the woman gave them a description of the Dodge Dakota Bravebull was driving

Police say the vehicle struck a stop sign and left the roadway.

“I think she was going too fast and couldn’t make a curve onto a different street and so she hit the sign and then went down a hill on 10th and west main,” Flaten said.

Flaten says after this, Bravebull made a run for it, fled on foot and their K-9 found her.



“Kupper found her. He’s pretty excited about that,” said Flaten.

Police say he located her hiding in a barrel in the yard of a home. Officers then took Bravebull into custody.

Bravebull’s bond has been set at $10,000 and she’s facing a total of 10 charges, including robbery, terrorizing and felonious restraint.

She made her initial appearance Friday afternoon at the Morton County Courthouse.