BEULAH, N.D. (KXNET) — The report of death for Tyler Schaeffer, the Beulah 18-year-old who was found dead in May, revealed his death to be an accident.

The State Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Schaeffer’s cause of death was an accidental drowning. The office also determined alcohol use was a significant factor at the time of his death.

Schaeffer was last seen on May 1. His body was recovered from the Knife River on May 11, ending a search for Schaeffer that spanned more than 10 days.