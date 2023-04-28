U-Mary mascot Max the Marauder gets ready for the new shotgun sports program starting this fall at the university. (Image: UMary)

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The University of Mary Friday said it will be adding a men’s and women’s shotgun sports program starting this fall.

The university said adding the program will allow students to, “compete in a sport that is growing regionally and nationally among higher education institutions.”

“While some higher education institutions are cutting athletic programs, we are excited and proud to announce we are adding shotgun sports to our plethora of offerings for our scholar-athletes,” said U-Mary Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Cooper Jones. “People in this area love the outdoors, they hunt, they shoot, and they understand firearms. So, for Marauders Athletics, shotgun sports is exciting and it plays to our strengths.”

The Marauders will be coached by longtime marksman and Capital City Sporting Clays owner, Mark Sandness, and will compete as part of the USA College Clay Target League.

One of the athletes Sandness will be coaching is University of Mary scholar-athlete Janine Warne, a freshman varsity softball player from Brookings, SD. She brought up the idea of adding a shotgun sports team at the university to the Sportsmen’s Club on campus. Interest and excitement grew, so Warne and fellow sophomore classmate, Matthew Sammons, Bismarck, got the university’s administration involved.

“I feel so much joy and excitement being a founding member of this sport at Mary,” said Warne, a biology major and Catholic studies minor who wants to pursue a career in wildlife biology. “I believe there is a competitive number of skilled shooters present here at Mary.”

The goal is to have a roster of 20 shotgun sports athletes by the start of the season in September and then continue to grow the team from that foundation.