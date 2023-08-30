BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With roughly 3,850 students total expected for the first day of classes September 5, the University of Mary freshman class in particular has set a new enrollment record.

A total of 568 new freshmen will be on the U-Mary campus, breaking the 2018 record of 533.

The final, official numbers won’t be in until early fall, but Vice President for Public Affairs Rachael Brash says not only is the freshman class at its highest, but this year’s freshman class to sophomore class retention rate set a record at 83.4 percent.

“We hear from our current student body that Mary fosters a welcoming community environment their siblings, parents, friends hear about and subsequently word gets around — that sense of belonging attracts more students,” Brash explains. “Their peers want to come here — not only from North Dakota, but also from around the US and internationally.”

All 50 states and 20 countries are represented on campus. Of those students, 43 percent come from North Dakota, while Minnesota and Wisconsin round off the top three geographic locations with 15 percent and 4 percent, respectively.