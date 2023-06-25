MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is a border state — and in addition to people coming across from Canada, border agents have to look out for illegal drugs. This idea applies to both sides of the border, and as such, it’s important that both sides of the country line work together. This year, Canada and the United States agreed to share more information about the smuggling of guns and drugs across our northern border.

According to the White House, the predominant drugs trafficked across the Northern border are cocaine, which is smuggled into Canada, and ecstasy, which is smuggled into the United States. Although marijuana, heroin, and fentanyl are also trafficked across the Northern Border, their volume is substantially less than the same drugs trafficked across the Southwest Border. It’s also clear that many of these drugs come from overseas, especially China.

“Just one of these China-based chemical companies shipped more than 200 kilograms of fentanyl-related precursor chemicals to the US for the purpose of making 50 kilograms of fentanyl” said U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland, “a quantity that could contain enough deadly doses of Fentanyl to kill 25 million Americans.”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, drug seizures have dropped this year as compared to years past. However, there is a debate whether there are actually fewer drugs coming over, or the same amount as before.