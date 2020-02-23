U.S. Health Officials Prepare for Coronavirus to Become a Pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed over 30 cases of novel Coronavirus in the country, as U.S. health officials prepare for it to become a pandemic.

Doctor Nancy Messonnier, the Director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases told reporters yesterday, that while the virus is not spreading throughout the US right now, “It’s very possible, even likely, that it may eventually happen.”

She says the goal continues to be slowing the introduction of the virus into the country.

The coronavirus erupted in China in December.

The total number of people infected worldwide stands at over 76,600, and at least 2,200 people have died, all but 11 were in mainland China.