FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The United States is dropping its efforts to seek a death sentence against Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr., the Minnesota man convicted in the 2003 kidnapping and killing of University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin.

Rodriguez was sentenced to death following his 2006 trial. In 2021, Rodriguez was ordered to be resentenced due to, “misleading testimony from a medical examiner and limitations on mental health evidence,” according to the judge in the case.

At that time, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said it would still seek the death penalty. However, on Tuesday, the U.S. said it was withdrawing that effort in the case.

The withdrawal notice did not mention why the U.S. Attorney General’s Office had changed its mind.

“My thoughts today are with Dru Sjodin’s family, particularly her parents, Linda Walker and Allan Sjodin,” said North Dakota District U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider. “They are genuinely good people and loving parents who in the wake of an unimaginable loss have worked closely with our office for nearly twenty years. We continue to wish them the greatest measure of peace possible.”

“The directive to withdraw the death notice has changed how the United States Attorney’s Office will proceed with this case. What will not change is that Mr. Rodriguez will draw his last breath in a federal prison,” Schneider added.