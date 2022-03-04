Blue and yellow flags were on clear display at the Capitol — and many of them are the handiwork of a Bismarck woman who grew up in Ukraine.

Nataliya Tello was looking for a way to keep busy as she watched news reports of the invasion. She wanted to show her love and support for her native land, so she began sewing flags.

“I originally lived 40 years in the area where, right now, the fight is very bad,” said Tello.

“My mother and father, when that happened, they went to Kepak, husband took my parents and left to a beautiful town. They’re close to Poland and now right now it’s safe.”

“Need something to do for Ukraine, something to help for a terrible time, terrible time right now,” said Tello.

“We worry about our country. OK, how do people understand we are from Ukraine? We need a flag…no time to go to Amazon and order there…so go to the store and buy material and then start sewing.”

And that’s how she got started.

“This machine was given to me by a Russian woman before this, one month before, but already it was time with everyone. Wait for something to happen? Not good. And she gave to me this machine and said, ‘Maybe you will use the machine.’ Now I use the machine very well,” said Tello.

“I go to YouTube, I look up how to make a flag where two colors, because I don’t know how to do this, never did this, and now I’m teaching you guys,” said Tello.

She had one more thing to say about the invasion…

“Just stop this please, just stop,” Tello said with a sigh.