Nearly two weeks ago now, Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

Two Minot women who moved to the state from Ukraine many years ago sat down with KX to tell us how they feel about what’s going on in their home country.

“We’re an independent country. We want to be free. Nobody pressures people about a language or anything. People were free in Ukraine,” said Diana Larson.

More than one and a half million Ukrainians have already fled the country, according to the United Nations.

“Now they have trains with kids and women,” said Olga O’Brien.

In an effort to stop giving money to Russia, North Dakota Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer co-sponsored a bill to ban the U.S. from purchasing Russian oil.

O’Brien supports the senators in this and says we need to cut them dry.

“Let’s give a voice to our Senators. They’re already working on helping to try, but the more voices we get, the stronger our voice will be,” said O’Brien.

And both O’Brien and Larson are lending their voices and wearing the Ukrainian flag proudly.

“Blue skies means peace and this is like a wheat…It means you have bread on your table,” O’Brien added.

She says seeing other countries helping Ukraine makes her feel hopeful.

“First when the war started, I felt so desperate. I felt so lost. I didn’t know what to do, who to call, where to go. And now I see people get together. It’s a very wonderful thing. Nobody asked anybody for anything,” she said.

Monday evening, members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are receiving a closed-door briefing on the situation in Ukraine from State Department officials. Later this week, Congress is expected to take up the Biden administration’s request for $10 billion in additional humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine.