Over the weekend, Isaac Bohaty of the University of Mary disappeared. His body was found in a channel off of the Missouri River.

And Monday, students came together to honor his life.

Bohaty’s death can be felt not only among his family and friends but across the entire school — and now UMary is standing in unity and aiming to deal with their grief together in honor of his memory.

The school hosted Catholic Vespers and Mass for Bohaty at 4:30 p.m., which was attended by over 100 students and faculty of the university.

Following the Mass in the Our Lady of Annunciation Chapel, priests were available to speak to and pray with anyone in need.

The investigation into Bohaty’s drowning is ongoing, but it is currently believed to be accidental.