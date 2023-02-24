BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The University of Mary has named Cooper Jones as its executive director of intercollegiate athletics, in charge of athletic administration and all Marauders Armada fundraising in support of its new Greatness through Virtue Strategic Plan.

Jones becomes only the fourth person to lead Marauders athletics following in the footsteps of highly revered North Dakota legends Al Bortke, Roger Thomas, and Dale Lennon.

The intercollegiate athletics director position had been open for 10 months prior to Jones’ hiring. He will be formally introduced March 6 at 1:00 p.m. in Butler Auditorium at the Gary Tharaldson School of Business on campus

Jones comes to UMary with nearly 25 years of leadership experience, including Arizona State University, University of Louisville, University of Maryland and Georgia Tech.

He is currently the executive director of intercollegiate athletics and campus recreation at NCAA Division II Cal Poly Humboldt.

“I want to thank the University of Mary for giving our family this incredible opportunity,” said Jones. “To everyone who supports and represents UMary athletics — from our scholar-athletes, donors, and fans to our coaches, staff, and administrators — you are the heart and soul of Marauders Athletics, and I am humbled and honored to lead an organization that means so much to each of you. As your athletics director, you can expect me to be visible, to be connected and engaged, and to be tirelessly devoted to the success of our scholar-athletes and coaches.”

While Jones’ first priority at UMary will be to hire a new football coach, he’ll immediately use his strategic planning and fundraising skills to take the lead role in the newly announced $40-plus million Marauders Athletics Complex that is included in the Phase II of the Vision 2030 Capital Campaign.

That project will bring many sports back to campus by featuring a new Game Day Plaza and football stadium with air dome and research pavilion to be used year-round as a multi-purpose facility, seating approximately 2,500 fans on the main grandstand and many more on the berm surrounding the field.

Also inside the complex are baseball and softball diamonds and a soccer field enclosed by an eight-lane track and field — all scheduled for completion in the coming years.