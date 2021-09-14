UND med school exec named Roosevelt library foundation COO

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota native and former executive at the University of North Dakota medical school has been named chief operating officer of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation.

Laura Block, a native of Grand Forks, recently served as associate dean and chief operations officer of the UND med school.

Prior to that role, she was the chief financial officer of the University of North Dakota Alumni Association and Foundation for more than a decade.

Block was instrumental UND Spirit Campaign that raised over $324 million for the state’s oldest and largest university.

Block calls the library a “historic project for North Dakota and our nation” and says she’s “humbled and grateful” to help build the foundation.