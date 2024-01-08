BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In December of 2023, the University of North Dakota hosted a pitch event at their Memorial Union as part of Runway — a program designed to help support the university’s budding entrepreneurs. After it ended, five skilled students walked away with a promising head start, and access to all the tools they’ll need for their startups to succeed in the future.

Runway is meant to provide a springboard for UND’s more business-minded individuals to launch startup companies by offering resources to those who come prepared with plans and ideas. The two-phase program receives support from the Nistler College of Business & Public Administration and the start-up fund of the Center for Innovation (CFI), and offers mentorship, networking opportunities, and mini-grant funding of up to $10,000 for student and alumni ventures. Currently, the program is led by Sona Lesmeister and Anthony Maher — both of whom are entrepreneurial coaches at the CFI.

At the previous Runway event (which took place on December 5), eight students took part in Phase One of the two-part program, where they developed business models, interviewed potential customers, and finally presented their potential startup ideas to a panel of industry experts and faculty members (who then evaluated the proposals based on criteria such as innovation, market viability, and overall feasibility). Below is a list of the five students who were chosen to continue through the Runway program, as well as a brief overview of their business pitches.

Micah Bruggeman , a current UND Business student, was highlighted as the ‘standout pitch’ of the event for his proposal of ‘Campus Comfort Rentals’ — which was focused on addressing the struggles many college students face when moving from place to place. Through Campus Comfort, he intends to make furniture rental and storage easier and more budget-friendly for students who live far away from UND during the non-academic year.

Landon Walker was promoted to Phase 2 of the program for his development of 'KiX Golf', a new protective shoe bag design.

Isaac Heizelman was admitted entrance into Runway's second phase for his development of VR technology for wheelchair users.

Junior Chapusette was chosen by judges for his proposal to create 'Rolling Video Games', a mobile venue for electronic gaming.

Toyosi Olola was selected to join Phase 2 of the Runway program for the development of 'MIGR8', an app designed to help immigrants navigate and understand the process of getting a visa.

Each student selected by the judges will be admitted into Phase 2 of the program — where they will gain access to a network of mentors, investors, and resources that will aid them on their entrepreneurial journeys. In a press release, the University of North Dakota states that ‘The pitch event showcased not only the entrepreneurial talent within the student body, but also the University’s dedication to providing practical support for turning innovative ideas into successful businesses, and the power of education, mentorship and community support in nurturing the next generation of business leaders and innovators.’

Runway is available to UND students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and is open throughout both the school’s academic year and the summer. For more information on Runway, visit this page on the university’s website.