Unemployment slightly climbs in January

Unemployment in North Dakota saw a rise as the new year began.

According to the North Dakota Labor Market Information, in January, 20,000 North Dakotans were unemployed.

That is a jump to 5.1 percent from Dec. 4, but according to Job Service, it’s typical to see a slight increase from December to January.

Their Communications Officer says it is slightly higher than last year because of the ongoing pandemic.

“The more people we get back into the workforce and it opens up so many more opportunities when people go back to work. It forces new daycares to open and it just rejuvenates all sorts of areas of the economy. And when people aren’t working it has kind of a domino effect,” explained Sarah Arntson.

The nation wide unemployment average is currently at 6.8.

