University of Mary displays room with local photographer’s pieces

A local photographer is partnering with the University of Mary to bring a room to life.

Wet plate photographer Shane Balkowitsch has been working with the school to decorate the Apple Creek Gallery that will serve as a classroom and conference space.

Instead of using historic photos of Indigenous people, they decided to take a more modern approach.

The school selected photos from Balkowitsch’s Nothern Plains Native Americans project to put on display.

“History doesn’t always have to be in the past. We’re creating our own history here today. And that’s what I’m trying to do with my Native American series, is showing the history of the Native people here in this area. And 150 years from now that will be history once again,” shared Balkowitsch.

The university says it chose photos of people who are close to college age so students could see themselves in them.

