University of Mary seeing record number of incoming freshmen

The University of Mary is bucking the national trend of college enrollment, with the incoming freshmen class about 16 percent larger than last year.

670 new Marauders came to campus this year, bringing the total enrollment to nearly 4,000 students — the largest enrollment the university has ever seen.

Roughly 60% of the student body is from out of state.

The students come from 43 different states, six Canadian provinces and 19 countries, with the nursing program being the most popular program and ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Other popular majors include engineering, business and education.

Vice President of Public Affairs at the university, Brenda Nagel, said, “They fall in love with the community during their time here, and many of them stay. Many of them take jobs here in our community or in the state of North Dakota.”

Other programs at the university, such as the health sciences programs, are also nationally ranked.