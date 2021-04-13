Unofficial results say Mandan residents passed bond referendum

Unofficial results show Mandan residents passed an $84 million bond referendum to fund two new schools.

All four voting locations have a preliminary count in, showing it passed by 77.85%.

There were 2,551 votes for it, and 726 against.

Courtesy: Mandan Public Schools

According to information on the ballot, the bond would increase property taxes, on average, $38.29 on each $1,000 of taxable value.

However, the Mandan School District noted a previous middle school bond is ending, which would eliminate some of that.

As a result, the school district argues the net effect of the new bond proposal on property taxes would be less.

Ballots will be officially canvassed at the next board meeting on Monday, April 19.

The referendum will fund a new high school and a new elementary school in the Lakewood area.