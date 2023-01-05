(KXNET) — At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023:

Kevin Greybull stabbing. On September 23, 2022, Mandan Police responded to reports of an unresponsive man near the trolley bridge in the 1900 block of Third Street Southeast. When authorities arrived, officers found Kevin Greybull, 65, dead at the scene. An autopsy indicated Greybull died of stabbing and cutting injuries caused by a sharp object. Police are currently investigating his death as a homicide. It was noted by law enforcement that Greybull had no permanent address, spending time in both Bismarck and Mandan.

The investigation is now in its fourth month. While investigators acknowledge having received tips and useful information about Greybull and his daily habits, they continue to ask if anyone has information about Greybull or his whereabouts between Thursday morning, September 22, 2022 and Friday evening, September 23, 2022, to contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

Ward County body. On October 1, 2022, Ward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a man’s body near the 4500 block of U.S. Highway 83 south of Minot. The body was believed to have been in that location for at least six weeks, based on a preliminary investigation. Authorities were not able to find any identifying information at the scene and the man did not match any current missing persons in the Ward County area. Investigators believe the man was not a resident of Ward County but someone who was likely passing through the area. No foul play was suspected based on an autopsy of the body performed by the North Dakota State Medical Examiner. DNA samples were delivered to the North Dakota State Crime Lab for identification purposes but did not yield any clues to his identity.

Now in its third month, investigators still have no idea as to the man’s identity. He is described as six feet tall with long black/brown hair. He was also wearing a Sportman’s Wearhouse T-Shirt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Ward County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 857-6500.