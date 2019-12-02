UPDATE: NTSB Investigators Arrive in South Dakota After Nine Killed in Deadly Plane Crash

BRULE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — There is new information regarding the victims of a deadly plane crash in South Dakota on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board says three NTSB investigators have been dispatched to Sioux Falls, S.D. for Saturday’s plane crash near Chamberlain.

He says if weather allows, the investigators will go to the crash site Monday.

Brule County State’s Attorney Theresa Maule tells KELOLAND News that nine people died in the crash around 12:30 p.m. in rural Brule County south of Chamberlain, South Dakota. The plane was headed to Idaho Falls, Idaho after a weekend hunting trip.

Twelve people were on board the Pilatus PC-12 that took off shortly before 12:30 p.m. CT from the Chamberlain Municipal Airport. Among the dead are the pilot and two children. Three other extended family members were hospitalized in Sioux Falls with critical injuries.

Social media posts and reports from Idaho identify the victims as Idaho business executives Jim Hansen Sr., his sons, Kirk and Jim Hansen Jr. and six other family members.

Travis Garza, president of the wellness company Kyani, said in a Facebook post that the crash near Chamberlain on Saturday afternoon killed founders Jim and Kirk Hansen. Garza says the wreck also killed Jim Hansen’s father, Jim Hansen Sr.; Kirk Hansen’s children, Stockton and Logan; his sons-in-law, Kyle Taylor and Tyson Dennert; and Jim Hansen’s son, Jake, and grandson, Houston.

The Hansens were executives with Kyani, as well as with Conrad & Bischoff, a petroleum products distributor, and KJ’s Super Stores.

Maule says emergency responders were “heroic.”

The Brule County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, alongside the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board. Federal investigators are looking into whether winter weather conditions were a factor. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

