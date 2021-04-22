Update on the future of Minot recycling program

A recycling program for the Magic City isn’t that far off into the future. In honor of Earth Day, KX News looked into the timeline.

The city’s Assistant Public Works Director Jason Sorenson says he’s working with firms to design a transfer facility that was approved by the council in January.

Once the design is complete, he expects to head back to council around July.

Then, they would vote to move forward with construction bidding and once it starts construction would take about a year.

If all goes as planned, residents can start recycling as early as next fall.

“Some of our falls are unpredictable. I was here in 2017 when we went to automated garbage, so we’ll have to go through all that process again of delivering trash cans to the people. That’s a pretty involved process and I’d hate to do that in the middle of snow and cold weather,” Sorenson said.

The cost of the facility would be around $1 million.